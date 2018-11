Posted: Nov 22, 2018 8:14 AMUpdated: Nov 22, 2018 8:15 AM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce will host a coffee roundup on Friday, Nov. 30 at the Pioneer Woman Mercantile-Bakery. Guests are invited to drop in between 7:45 and 9:45 in the morning.

The Chamber says it will be a great networking opportunity for area businesses in Pawhuska.