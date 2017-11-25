Posted: Nov 23, 2018 9:14 AMUpdated: Nov 23, 2018 9:14 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The unofficial forecast calls for a blizzard to strike downtown Dewey Saturday afternoon. It will be the second-annual Dewey Blizzard presented by Patriot Auto and sponsored by the Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise. Publisher of the Examiner-Enterprise, Matt Tranquill says instead of one fenced-in area, there will be two areas where they will be manufacturing snow.

Tranquill says there will be plenty of food on hand along with a trailer filled with electronic games. He says Santa Claus will be on hand with his reindeer.

A tree-lighting ceremony is set for 6 o'clock. Real Country, 104.9 K-RIG will broadcast from the event Saturday, noon to 2.