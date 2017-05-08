Posted: Nov 23, 2018 10:15 AMUpdated: Nov 23, 2018 10:15 AM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Commissioners will meet Monday morning at the Osage County Courthouse for a regular scheduled meeting.

Among other things, the County Commissioners will talk about the way county employees get drug tested. This item was tabled last week because the Commissioners would like to hear from Osage Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts to get more information on the subject.

The County Commissioners will also consider reappointing Bruce Gerhold and Leslie Bias to the Osage County Planning Commission. If Gerhold and Bias get reappointed, they will serve a four-year term ending Dec. 1, 2022.

The meeting begins at 10 o’ clock in the morning for those interested in attending.