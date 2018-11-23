Posted: Nov 23, 2018 11:44 AMUpdated: Nov 23, 2018 11:44 AM

Ty Loftis

There will be an art driven fundraiser to support Pawhuska Public School teachers next week at 617 Kihekah Ave. in Pawhuska.

The fundraiser starts on Thursday and runs through Saturday. There will be an artist reception for students and parents on Thursday evening from 5-7. On Friday, doors open at 6:15 and a live auction starts at 6:45. On Saturday, the gallery will be open to the public.

All proceeds raised will benefit Pawhuska teachers.