Posted: Nov 23, 2018 12:44 PMUpdated: Nov 23, 2018 12:44 PM

Ty Loftis

The Community Development Department has ruled that no building construction will be allowed at the Southwest Corner of Adams Blvd. and Silver Lake Rd. because the site lies in the flood way of the Caney River. This area is commonly referred to as “The Old Marie’s Steakhouse.”

Big Lots will be moving to the Old Hobby Lobby store in the Eastland Shopping Center. The Community Development Department has not received any permit applications regarding plans for the soon to be open Big Lots store on Frank Phillips Blvd.

The Discount Tire Store at the Silver Lake Shopping Center is still under construction, but a target date for completion hasn’t been announced.