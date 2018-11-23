Posted: Nov 23, 2018 2:03 PMUpdated: Nov 23, 2018 4:31 PM

Max Gross

The Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Christmas in the ‘Ville Family Festival will begin on Friday Nov. 30.

The ice rink depot will be open to families with children under 10 year’s old beginning at 3 p.m. going to 5:45 p.m. Then from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. the rink opens up to the public with tickets costing just $10 with no specified time limit. Saturday and Sunday skating hours run from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

There are many new exciting plans including a Mistletoe Open Air Market and expanded family and kids’ activities on Saturdays and some surprising new décor as well, according to the chamber’s website.

The festival will also feature carriage rides, and Christmas movies in the park as well as several other family-friendly activates.Mr. Claus will and Mrs. Claus will also be present for pictures.

You can find more information at Bartlesville.com/Christmas-in-the-ville.