Posted: Nov 26, 2018 9:43 AMUpdated: Nov 26, 2018 1:40 PM

Garrett Giles

Out of six applicants the Washington County Board of Commissioners chose a new sheriff during their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday. Following a 30 minute meeting, the commissioner went into an executive session.

When the executive session ended, Sergeant Scott Owen with the transport division was chosen to fill the remaining two years of the Washington County Sheriff's position. The position will open when current sheriff Rick Silver steps down from the position at the end of December.

Commissioner Mike Bouvier says it took a lot of thought and prayer to make the decision.

Also in their meeting on Monday, the commissioners approved the declaration of surplus of hot patchers in Washington County District 2.