Posted: Nov 26, 2018 10:13 AMUpdated: Nov 26, 2018 11:27 AM

Max Gross

Newly-elected sheriff Terry Barnett has called on several volunteers to help clean up the sheriff’s office building.

Barnett said the building itself was not in great shape when she took office on Nov. 9.

Thanks to the help of the jail trustys and other volunteers from within the county sheriff Barnett was able to get the office into better working condition.

Due to cleaning some of the clutter an interview room and a space for an office assistant will now be usable. Barnett says the staff is still working but she is pleased with the progress that has been made.

Barnett says there are several challenges working in a building that is over 100 years old but she appreciates the extra effort that everyone involved has put in.