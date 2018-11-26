Posted: Nov 26, 2018 2:38 PMUpdated: Nov 26, 2018 2:38 PM

Ty Loftis

Gary Lee Poindexter Jr. has been charged with false personation and obstructing an officer.

On Nov. 21, two officers arrived at the Arvest Bank located at 4225 SE Adams Rd. to investigate two white males in a 2007 Buick. One of the officers located the vehicle and pulled in behind it.

While the officer was doing this, he observed two white males, later identified as Robert, A.K.A. Bobby Martin and Gary Lee Poindexter in the vehicle. Martin exited the vehicle and walked to the north bank doors.

The officer followed Martin into the bank, but lost contact with him. Upon exiting the bank, the officer went back to the Buick and made contact with Poindexter, who identified himself as Hunter Allen.

Poindexter stated he didn’t have any identification on him to prove his identity. After asking two separate officers if they knew of Poindexter, they were able to identify him via a photograph and numerous tattoos.

Poindexter also had a warrant out of Wagoner County for unauthorized use of a vehicle.