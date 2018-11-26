Posted: Nov 26, 2018 4:52 PMUpdated: Nov 26, 2018 4:52 PM

Ty Loftis

Willie Dakota Vandorn has been charged with domestic abuse in the presence of a child.

On the night of Saturday, Nov. 24 an officer arrived at 430 SE Fleetwood Drive in Bartlesville and observed a large amount of blood on the floor, along with the plaintiff’s face, head and arms. The plaintiff was identified as Max Burchett.

Burchett stated that his son-in-law, the defendant, had came over to pick up his children. Burchett stated that Vandorn barged through the front door and immediately began punching him with closed fists in front of his children.

Vandorn was located at the Skyline Motel later that night. He claimed that the plaintiff attacked him with a baseball bat and he only punched Burchett in self-defense.

There were two other witnesses on the scene during the attack that were able to confirm Burchett’s story.