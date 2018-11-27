Posted: Nov 27, 2018 11:22 AMUpdated: Nov 27, 2018 1:12 PM

No new information has been released about a woman that died in a structure fire early earlier this month in Dewey. According to reports, firefighters responded to a fire near 5th and North Cherokee Avenue around 1:30 and 4 o’clock in the morning. When the fire was contained, Dewey fire fighters say they found a woman’s body in the back of the home.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is currently investigating the fire. Active Public Information Officer Steve Tanner with OSBI says 59-year old Katherine Johnson also known as “Lowrey” or “Sanders” died in the fire.

Considering the suspicious nature of the incident, Tanner says OSBI is investigating it as a homicide and is developing leads. He says they are not releasing any more information at this time because they look at their investigations from a global perspective instead of from a singular perspective.

Anyone who has information pertaining to how the fire may have happened is asked to call OSBI at 1.800.848.6724.