Posted: Nov 27, 2018 1:10 PMUpdated: Nov 27, 2018 1:14 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Police Department continues to utilize grant funds from the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office to pay for overtime shifts for Bartlesville Police Officer. The overtime shifts have been used to increase traffic enforcement with special emphasis on speeding violations.

Police Chief Tracy Roles says about 275 citations and warnings had been given for speeding violations in the month of October.

Historically, Roles says Bartlesville issues a lot more verbal and written warnings than citations. And being the 12th largest city in Oklahoma per population, Roles says that comes with more people on the road and more speeding violations.

Citizens are reminded to slow down and to obey speed laws. Expect to see more officers out because of the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office grant.