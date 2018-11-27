Posted: Nov 27, 2018 1:44 PMUpdated: Nov 27, 2018 1:44 PM

Ty Loftis

The 2018 Skiatook Chamber Auction will be held this Saturday at the Skiatook High School Commons Area.

The silent auction will begin when the doors open at 4:30. A Cajun-style dinner will start at 5 and a dessert auction will take place at 6. A live auction will follow the dessert auction. The auction is free to the public.

The Chamber of Commerce asks that the public participates by providing merchandise to the auction, making a cash donation and helping sponsor the event.

For more information on the event, contact Geoff McGoffin at gmcgoffin@bankrcb.net