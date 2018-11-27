Posted: Nov 27, 2018 2:38 PMUpdated: Nov 27, 2018 2:38 PM

Max Gross

Several defendants appeared at the Washington County Courthouse facing new charges during Tuesday’s arraignments.

Jason Adams of Dewey appeared on a misdemeanor charge of violating a protective order. Hicks saw his bond set at $3,000 with a condition of no contact with the alleged victim. The order was filed by his ex-wife in Ohio. Court documents allege that Adams tried to contact the woman through email.

Jordan Harris of Bartlesville appeared on a possession of a stolen vehicle charge. Harris has an extensive legal history. The State of Oklahoma will decipher any charges against Harris on Wednesday. Bond was set at $25,000.

Stormy Johnson also faced a similar stolen vehicle charge. Her bond was set at $50,000. Johnson had just bonded out of jail on Monday before picking up the new charge. Johnson will also have formal charges presented on Wednesday.