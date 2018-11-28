Posted: Nov 28, 2018 8:56 AMUpdated: Nov 28, 2018 9:11 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Development Authority moved into an executive session to start their special Wednesday morning meeting in the Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce building. When they got into the open session, they talked about the possibility to approve amendments to the authority president’s job description, goals, salary and performance-based compensation.

Board Trustee Martin Garber moved that they approve the new job description, salary, goals and performance based compensation for BDA president David Wood. The new salary will total $155,000 annually.

And as part of that recommendation, Garber moved for the authorization of the board to make any appropriate bonuses for outstanding performance for the entire economic development team.

A second-half bonus up through Dec. 31, 2018 was later approved in the meeting to make everything clean so the new salary and job description could take affect Jan. 1, 2019. The current salary for the BDA executive director is $129,000 with four to five annual goals totaling $26,000 that are typically paid out in halves during the year.