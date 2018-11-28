Posted: Nov 28, 2018 9:01 AMUpdated: Nov 28, 2018 9:14 AM

Garrett Giles

Earlier this month the Bartlesville City Council approved a financial incentive package to keep manufacturing jobs in Bartlesville. In Wednesday mornings Bartlesville Development Authority meeting, BDA President David Wood says the manufacturing facility, Phillips Precision Machining, came out of the gate with 16 employees and is adding more. When a couple employees finish their contracts with Siemens, they will move over to PPM, which will see nearly 20 jobs coming in.

Wood told the Bartlesville City Council earlier this month that Siemens announced earlier this year that it was closing its local operation and would move to Houston, which would impact 120 high-paying jobs in the process.

In that city council meeting, Wood asked the council to approve 550 thousand dollars and to build a new manufacturing facility in the industrial park in Bartlesville for Philips Precision Machining. Wood told the Bartlesville Development Authority Wednesday says the PPM building plans, pricing and more have been sent to the bank. He says that everyone is in a full-court press to get eveything done.

Wood says the building should be completed by Sept. 1. PPM will get a 3-acre site in the industrial park and receive a 350 thousand dollar forgivable loan that they will have to pay back in time.