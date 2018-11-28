Posted: Nov 28, 2018 9:09 AMUpdated: Nov 28, 2018 9:13 AM

The Sports Illustrated of tire magazines names a local tire shop their top shop for 2018. The Tire Review recently named Tate Boys Tire and Service its 2018 Top Shop winner. Store manager Craig Tate says Tate Boys Tire and Service works toward a well-functioning culture.

Craig Tate says customers, vendors and the Tate Boys team have equal value when it comes to being a successful tire and auto business. The long legacy ahead of Craig Tate is something else he credits for the success of the store. He says his father, Bob Tate, was a great retail guy that simplified things for him and his late brother Chuck Tate.

The largest independent tire dealer in northeast Oklahoma will soon celebrate 30 years of service alongside its 2018 Top Shop award. Tate Boys Tire and Service has 7 locations in the area and they employee 102 people.