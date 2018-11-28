Posted: Nov 28, 2018 10:05 AMUpdated: Nov 28, 2018 10:05 AM

Max Gross

In celebration of Frank Phillips' 145th birthday the Woolaroc Museum & Wildlife Preserve is offering free admission in exchange for canned goods. All patrons are encouraged to come out and enjoy.

Woolaroc is located on Highway 123 west of Bartlesville. The normal operating hours of the park are until 5 p.m. The Wonderland of Lights display runs until 9 p.m.