Posted: Nov 28, 2018 2:21 PMUpdated: Nov 28, 2018 2:25 PM

Garrett Giles

The Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns will battle for the Big XII Championship this weekend. During his weekly OU Coach’s Show with host Toby Rowland, head coach Lincoln Riley was asked a big question before Saturday’s big game.

When asked whether or not he had heard from the Big XII's verdict on use of the "Horns Down" sign, Lincoln Reily simply said, "We have." He went on to say that they "can't use [the 'Horns Down'] sign during the game."

While Sooner fans might find that soft, Lincoln Riley shared wise words about the game. He says it doesn't matter and that the Sooners have a game to go out and win on Saturday. Rowland would say "Amen" to Riley's comment about Saturday's game.

West Virginia flashed the “Horns Down” hand symbol during their game in Austin, Texas on Nov. 3 which drew two 15-yard penalties in a game they Mountaineers would go on to win. The Sooners drew a 15-yard penalty for a “Dragon Ball Z” touchdown celebration when they played the Longhorns in Dallas, Texas in October.

It’s safe to say that the Sooners will keep their celebrations to a minimum when they play Texas at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Dec. 1 at 11 a.m.