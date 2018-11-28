Posted: Nov 28, 2018 3:17 PMUpdated: Nov 28, 2018 3:18 PM

Garrett Giles

Work on the Price Road rehabilitation project in Bartlesville will be delayed until after the holidays to better accommodate traffic in the area.

Director of Engineering Micah Siemers says portions of this project involve limiting traffic to one direction only, so they thought it would be best to delay construction on the project until after the holiday season.

The project involves smoothing out the washboard effect on Price Road between the roundabout and U.S. Highway 75, as well as adding shoulders and re-enforcing the roadway joints. A start date for the project is now set for Jan. 7.