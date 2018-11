Posted: Nov 28, 2018 3:21 PMUpdated: Nov 28, 2018 3:21 PM

The Fantasy Land of Lights display is open at Johnstone Park, located on north Cherokee Avenue in Bartlesville. Sponsored by Daybreak Rotary Club, the display features thousands of lights and animated displays.

The display is open seven days a week from 6 to 10 p.m. through Dec. 30. The tour is free but donations are welcome.