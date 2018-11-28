Posted: Nov 28, 2018 4:35 PMUpdated: Nov 28, 2018 4:36 PM

Max Gross

An arrest has been made stemming from a burglary from Bartlesville High School in late October. Gavin Beck stood before a judge at the Washington County Courthouse on Wednesday facing a charge of burglary in the second degree.

According to an affidavit, an officer began an investigation on Oct. 25 regarding a break in at the school. The incident occurred on Oct. 19 when Beck allegedly damaged the lock on the football concession stand door to gain entry.

Several food items were missing and garbage was left out. Locks on several refrigerators where food was stored had been broken as well.

A second burglary was then reported on Oct. 29. Beck allegedly gained entry through the school building itself. Beck then stole cash out of the desk of a staff member. Beck entered the concession stand again this time through a window that was left unlocked.

A school resource officer was able to provide video surveillance to police. Beck was identified on the footage in both instances.

An aggregate bond was set at $40,000 due to several other pending legal matters. Beck is due back in court on Dec. 28.

