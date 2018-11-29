Posted: Nov 29, 2018 9:03 AMUpdated: Nov 29, 2018 9:03 AM

Ty Loftis

The Prairie Cottage in Pawhuska will host a ladies night out this coming Monday from 5-7.

If you complete a wish list for Santa, you could win gift certificates in the amount of 25, 50, or 100 dollars. The drawing will take place at the end of the party and you don’t have to be present to win. There will also be 20 percent off on purchases made during the party.

There will also be snacks and treats on hand.