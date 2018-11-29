Posted: Nov 29, 2018 10:02 AMUpdated: Nov 29, 2018 10:02 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Bartlesville police and Washington County deputies have recovered a stolen vehicle. According to Bartlesville Captain Jay Hastings, someone called at 7:48 Thursday morning to say their dark Blue 2014 Chevrolet pickup had just been stolen from a driveway on Mission road.

Hastings says the victim went on to say they had gone outside to start the vehicle and left it running unattended. Bartlesville Police responded and began searching for the vehicle. A Bartlesville Officer spotted the stolen vehicle southbound on U. S. Highway 75 at the Caney river bridge.

Washington County Deputies were notified and joined the pursuit when the vehicle turned west on road 2900 from Highway 75. Deputies and Police pursued the vehicle through Ochelata northbound on 3950 road. The driver of the stolen truck failed to negotiate the curve onto 2400 road and left the road way crashing into a tree.