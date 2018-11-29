Posted: Nov 29, 2018 10:36 AMUpdated: Nov 29, 2018 12:51 PM

Garrett Giles

Giving Tuesday was held worldwide on Tuesday, Nov. 27. Bartlesville Regional United Way participated in Giving Tuesday that day. President and CEO Lisa Cary says Bartlesville went above and beyond to help them inch closer to their $2.3 million goal. They raised $600 on Giving Tuesday to help their 13 partner agencies. They will continue to keep their Giving Tuesday giving page open until the end of this week.

Cary says Bartlesville Regional United Way is in a good place to be, but they still need more donations.

Cary says she’s excited and hopeful about their chances of reaching their $2.3 million goal. She says they have raised 55-percent of their goal so far without major contributions from big companies.

Bartlesville Regional United Way is projected to touch the lives of 27,000 people in Washington and Nowata counties. They will also impact parts of Osage county and southeastern Kansas. To give to BRUW's Giving Tuesday event, click here.