Posted: Nov 29, 2018 11:20 AMUpdated: Nov 29, 2018 11:20 AM

Ty Loftis

Pawhuska Public Schools encourages all high school parents to come to the high school lecture hall this evening at 6 to learn more about concurrent enrollment at Pawhuska High School.

Courses offered include Composition One, Communications, United States History One and Two, American Government, Computer Systems and Technology, Quantitative Analysis One, Psychology, Physical Science and Biology. Pawhuska Superintendent David Cash elaborates on how great of an opportunity this would be for the students.

Courses will be offered at no cost to the student and they will have 10 days to drop the course. If the student wishes to drop the course after the 10 day period, a fee of $75 will be charged.

Students will receive both high school credit and three hours of college credit. Classes will be completed on campus in one semester and there is no minimum requirement on a student’s ACT score.