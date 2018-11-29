Posted: Nov 29, 2018 11:21 AMUpdated: Nov 29, 2018 12:32 PM

Garrett Giles

The Play for Burk Foundation will have nativities on display soon. Hundreds of nativity displays have been set up Thursday, Nov. 29, according to Play for Burk Foundation President Clinton Hansen. Those include international nativity scenes, lego nativities, wood carved nativities, and more. All nativities have been lent to Play for Burk.

Hansen says nativities allow Play for Burk Foundation members and those in community to focus on the basic values and faith of the holiday season. Play for Burk has four pillars which include service and faith that they want to emphasize this holiday season.

The ability to collect and do good with sponsorship money also arises during this time of the year. For the last two years, Hansen says they have given a couple thousand dollars to the Jane Phillips Santa Shop. The Play for Burk Foundation has also given money to local teachers to help children in need have a happy holiday.

The nativities on display are free to the public. The public can view the nativities on Friday, Nov. 30 and Saturday, Dec. 1 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. They will also have nativities on display on Sunday, Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Father Lynch Hall at St. John Catholic School.