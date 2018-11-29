Posted: Nov 29, 2018 11:23 AMUpdated: Nov 29, 2018 12:09 PM

According to the Community Development Department, ALDI Grocery Store in Bartlesville has submitted plans to remodel and expand their store. Work on the expansion is anticipated to begin next February after a contractor has been selected and permits have been issued.

A contractor will begin remodeling ALDI Grocery Store’s exterior, which should take approximately five weeks to complete. The store will remain open during this phase.

Interior work is expected to take about three weeks, during which the store will be closed for at least part of the duration. Plans indicate the store will add approximately 4,000 square feet of floor space, a deli area and refrigeration on top of the improvements made to the exterior of the store.

ALDI Grocery Store is located at 2553 S.E. Washington Boulevard.