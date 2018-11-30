Posted: Nov 30, 2018 9:16 AMUpdated: Nov 30, 2018 9:16 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Christmas in the ‘Ville Family Festival will begins today. Chamber Executive Director, Sherri Wilt says the ice rink depot will be open to families with children under 10 year’s old beginning at 3 o'clock.

Then from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. the rink opens up to the public. Tickets cost just $10. Saturday and Sunday skating hours run from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Wilt says there are several new attractions such as a Mistletoe Open Air Market and expanded family and kids activities on Saturdays. She says activities will rotate throughout the day and from week to week.

The festival will also feature carriage rides, and Christmas movies in the park as well as several other family-friendly activates. Santa and Mrs. Claus will also be present for pictures.