Posted: Nov 30, 2018 9:19 AMUpdated: Nov 30, 2018 9:19 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

WEEKEND DETOUR ON 60 11/30/18 6 AM CHARLIE

Westbound US-60 traffic over the Caney River bridge on Adams Blvd in Bartlesville will see a detour this weekend. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation project to rehabilitate the bridge continues. An O-DOT announcement says the detour will allow contractors to place new beams on the bridge.

From 6 o'clock Saturday morning to 5 Monday morning, westbound traffic will be directed to use Silver Lake Road, Frank Phillips Blvd. and Quapaw Ave. around this closure. Eastbound US-60 traffic will remain open, but it will be narrowed to one lane. You should plan ahead for extra travel time during this work.

The $2.7 million project began in September 2018 to replace the bridge deck and also make other improvements to the structure. East and westbound US-60 remains narrowed to one lane in each direction between S. Quapaw Ave. and S. Comanche Avenue. Delays can be expected, especially during peak travel times.

The overall project is scheduled to complete in summer 2019, weather permitting.