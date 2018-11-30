Posted: Nov 30, 2018 10:45 AMUpdated: Nov 30, 2018 10:59 AM

During Monday evening’s Dewey School Board meeting, the board will take action to accept the resignation of Tyler Caid. Caid is the head football coach for the Dewey Bulldoggers and middle school teacher with Dewey Public Schools.

The Dewey School Board will take action to approve a contract with Bartlesville Public Schools providing for a certified person to perform visually and hearing impaired services. They will also take action on approving their regular meetings for the 2019 calendar year.

Lastly, the board will approve new and updated DPS policies and they will take action to declare items as surplus.