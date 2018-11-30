Posted: Nov 30, 2018 10:47 AMUpdated: Nov 30, 2018 10:56 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners will hold their regularly scheduled Monday morning meeting at 9 a.m. on Dec. 3.

The commissioners will discuss and take appropriate action on a contingent attorney client contract between them and the Barron Law Firm, PLLC. An Oklahoma Department of Transportation form for utility relocation in regards to a job piece on Bison Road in District 2 will follow.

The commissioners will discuss a lease purchase agreement between them and Armstrong Bank for a 2015 John Deere 624K Wheel Loader to be used in Washington County’s third district. Also, a JD Grader used in district three will possibly be declared as surplus.