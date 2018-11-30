Posted: Nov 30, 2018 11:02 AMUpdated: Nov 30, 2018 11:02 AM

Ty Loftis

The FBI is investigating the death of a Wynona man Thursday evening.

According to the News on 6, a spokeswoman says Osage Nation authorities called the FBI last night at 7 p.m. about an incident that happened on Osage trust land in the town. They told the FBI that a man had been found dead with a gunshot wound at a residence. The FBI is not releasing the man’s name and no arrests have been made.

We will have more information on this story as updates become available.