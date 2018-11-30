News
County Commissioners
Posted: Nov 30, 2018
Red Fridays to be Discussed on Monday
Ty Loftis
The Osage County Commissioners will meet at the courthouse on Monday to discuss a number of important issues.
Brandi Taylor, the Spokeswoman for Bluestar Moms, will give a presentation in regards to wearing red on Fridays. The Commissioners could make a proclamation in support of this. If so, wearing red on Fridays is a sign of support to our troops.
Discussion regarding the EMS oversite committee will be revisited and the Commissioners will possibly begin taking quotes for a new heater at the election board.
The meeting starts at 10 o’ clock in the meeting room of the Osage County Courthouse for anybody interested in attending.
