Posted: Nov 30, 2018 11:39 AMUpdated: Nov 30, 2018 11:39 AM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Commissioners will meet at the courthouse on Monday to discuss a number of important issues.

Brandi Taylor, the Spokeswoman for Bluestar Moms, will give a presentation in regards to wearing red on Fridays. The Commissioners could make a proclamation in support of this. If so, wearing red on Fridays is a sign of support to our troops.

Discussion regarding the EMS oversite committee will be revisited and the Commissioners will possibly begin taking quotes for a new heater at the election board.

The meeting starts at 10 o’ clock in the meeting room of the Osage County Courthouse for anybody interested in attending.