Posted: Nov 30, 2018 1:32 PMUpdated: Nov 30, 2018 1:32 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska Christmas Parade will take place at 5:30 tomorrow evening in downtown Pawhuska. Reba Bueno, the Office Manager at the Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce, says she believes this will be the best Christmas parade she has seen since taking the job.

Cody Garnett, along with his wife Lauren, have been the emcees of the Christmas Parade for three years now. Cody says he is glad his family is able to take part in the parade.

Garnett says he even received a very important phone call.

Lastly, Bueno encourages everyone to get there early and stay late.

The theme for this year's parade is, “your favorite Christmas movie,” and the parade grand marshal will be Pawhuska's own, Larry Sellers.