Posted: Nov 30, 2018 1:59 PMUpdated: Nov 30, 2018 2:02 PM

Garrett Giles

A second person has died as a result of a house fire early Saturday morning in Coffeyville. A female, Delyn Hoffman died Tuesday at Hillcrest Medical Center in Tulsa where she had been transported from CRMC. A male, 44-year-old Terry Park died Saturday. A second female, 49-year-old Terri Park, remains at Hillcrest.

The Coffeyville Fire Department responded to the fire early Saturday morning in the 1500 block of South Willow with individuals trapped inside. When firefighters arrived, heavy flames were coming from the second floor northwest corner of the structure, and firefighters used a ladder to rescue the three occupants from a second-story window. All three were unconscious and were transported by EMS to CRMC.

The Kansas State Fire Marshall’s Office and Coffeyville Fire Department have completed their investigation. The cause of the fire is listed as undetermined, however, it is not considered to be suspicious.