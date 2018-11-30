Posted: Nov 30, 2018 2:40 PMUpdated: Nov 30, 2018 3:01 PM

Surplus playground equipment from Johnstone and Sooner parks will be for sale via an online bidding process. Community Development Director Lisa Beeman says new playground equipment was installed last summer at four City of Bartlesville-owned parks, allowing for the sale of the older equipment at Johnstone and Sooner parks.

The surplus equipment includes structures aimed at children ages 2-5 and 5-12 from both parks, for a total of four playground structures.

Minimum bids are set for $200 for equipment for children ages 2-5, and $600 for equipment for children ages 5-12. Buyers must remove the purchased equipment at their cost after coordinating the removal with the Public Works Department.

The sale will begin at 1 p.m. Dec. 3 and conclude at 1 p.m. Dec. 17.

Citizens will be able to bid on the equipment by going to the website, Govdeals.com. For more information, see Govdeals.com.