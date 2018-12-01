Posted: Dec 01, 2018 3:43 AMUpdated: Dec 01, 2018 3:43 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Oklahoma's Senator James Lankford has released the fifth episode in a series of podcasts. This chapter is a series of talks with the public focuses on the current budget and spending process and the ways it has failed to work properly since the 1970s. Lankford spoke last week on the Senate floor to urge his colleagues to make significant reforms to the budget and appropriations process.

Lankford talked about the need for significant budget reform, debt and deficit reduction, discretionary and mandatory spending changes, the work of the Joint Select Committee on Budget and Appropriations Process Reform, and steps Congress can take to fix our broken budget process.

Lankford served on the Joint Select Committee on Budget and Appropriations Process Reform, a bipartisan, bicameral panel tasked with proposing a set of solutions to significantly overhaul the budget and appropriations process for the better.

The Joint Select Committee's product did not receive the votes required to move forward on Thursday. Lankford did not support the bill in committee because it lacked significant reforms to the budget process.