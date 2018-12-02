Posted: Dec 02, 2018 5:22 PMUpdated: Dec 02, 2018 5:22 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

Bartlesville's Senator Julie Daniels will chair one subcommittee and be the vice-chair for another in the upcoming legislative session. SEnate President Pro Tempore-designate Greg Treat named the chairs and vice chairs of the Senate standing committees for the 57th Legislature on Friday.

Senator Daniels will chair the Senate Judiciary Committee and has been named to the Subcommittee on Public Safety and Judiciary as its vice-chair.

When he made the announcement, Pro Tem Designate Treat said Senate Republicans are optimistic for the future and potential of Oklahoma. He says they are excited about working on common sense, practical conservative solutions that will usher in transformative change that will have a long-term, positive impact on our state.