Posted: Dec 03, 2018 9:51 AMUpdated: Dec 03, 2018 9:53 AM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey City Council meeting Monday night will start their Monday night meeting with the approval of claims. Afterward, the Dewey City Council will discuss, consider and possibly take action on establishing a format and rules of order regarding the conduct of city council meetings. Then they will discuss new business, hear citizens’ input and go over staff comments.

When the Dewey City Council meeting adjourns, the council will move into the Dewey Public Works Authority Meeting.