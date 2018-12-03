Posted: Dec 03, 2018 10:36 AMUpdated: Dec 03, 2018 10:36 AM

Max Gross

Sheriff Terry Barnett gave an update on the status of several items within the sheriff’s office building and the jail during Monday’s meeting of the Nowata County Commissioners. Barnett informed the commissioners of several leaks in the building that have been documented.

There are areas of mold that have been discovered on several ceiling tiles. Barnett also stated that the employee toilet in the sheriff’s office is barely usable. She said that the employees deserve a new one.

Barnett also stated that a saturated patrol of the Delaware area had yielded some results with a few citations being handed out and one arrest being made over the weekend.

Other happenings of the meeting included the approval of the 2019 meetings schedule and the 2019 holiday schedule. The commissioners will not meet of Dec. 24 and Dec. 31 of this year as well.