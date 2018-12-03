Posted: Dec 03, 2018 12:50 PMUpdated: Dec 03, 2018 12:59 PM

Garrett Giles

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting in Bartlesville to discuss the proposal of work on the bridge crossing over the Caney River on State Highway 123. The Washington County Commissioners discussed this public meeting in their Monday morning meeting. District 1 Commissioner Mitch Antle encourages the public to attend the meeting.

District 2 Commissioner Mike Bouvier shares the same sentiment. Bouvier says he attended a similar public meeting a few weeks ago regarding work on the State Highway 123 Bridge and says it was very informative. He hopes that more people will attend this upcoming meeting.

The public meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on December 20 at the Bartlesville Community Center located at 300 S.E. Adams Boulevard. ODOT and the Federal Highway Administration will present the preferred alternative, environmental impacts and obtain comments on the preferred alternatives. ODOT says this will aid their forward movement with the completion of the environmental studies, design, and subsequent construction. We’ll have more on this story in the days to come.