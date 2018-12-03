Posted: Dec 03, 2018 1:49 PMUpdated: Dec 03, 2018 1:51 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Commissioners met Monday morning at the courthouse in Pawhuska and made many important decisions that affect the county. One item on the agenda stood apart from the rest, though.

Brandi Taylor, spokeswoman for Bluestar Moms, was on hand to give a presentation in regards to wearing red on Fridays to support our troops.

Taylor says her faith is a big reason why she began spreading the word about the shirts.

The Commissioners decided to pass a proclamation that reads the following.

The County Commissioners also made an interlocal agreement with Anderson Public Schools to provide materials and fuel for a driveway. District number three will provide labor and equipment.

The next regular scheduled County Commissioners meeting is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 10 at 10 o' clock in the morning at the Osage County Courthouse.