Posted: Dec 03, 2018 2:40 PMUpdated: Dec 03, 2018 4:32 PM

Max Gross

A Ramona man is being accused of forging checks and making fraudulent money transfers from his grandparent’s bank accounts. Jarred Brown appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday facing charges of fraud, forgery, identity theft, violations of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes and several other charges.

According to an affidavit, Brown had opened an account at the Tulsa Teacher’s Credit Union in Owasso, the same bank in which his grandparent’s had active accounts. Brown, who lived with his grandparents, allegedly stole several checks and forged them. Brown then took the checks to a Check Into Cash branch in Bartlesville.

Brown also made several fraudulent transfers to his own account using his grandparents online bank information. In several other instances Brown used his grandfather’s driver’s license to make cash withdrawals.

Police investigators estimated that over $67,000 in fraudulent funds were taken. Brown’s bond was set at $10,000. His next scheduled court appearance is set for Dec. 28.