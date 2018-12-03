Posted: Dec 03, 2018 2:54 PMUpdated: Dec 03, 2018 2:54 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska Christmas Parade was Saturday evening and there were more entries in this year’s parade than any other parade from years past.

That made it difficult for the judges to pick winners for who had the best Christmas movie themed float this year, but they were able to distinguish the best from the rest.

Among the competitors for non-profit floats, there was a three-way tie for third place. Osage Nation Headstart, Osage Nation Prevention Program and Wah-Zha-Zhe Youth Council all tied for third. Second place went to Wah-Zha-Zhe Early Learning Academy. First place went to the Osage Immersion School.

When looking at the floats among area businesses, the judges determined that the Bank of Pawhuska finished third. Miller Insurance finished second and the Black and Gold Motel claimed first place.