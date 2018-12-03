Posted: Dec 03, 2018 2:57 PMUpdated: Dec 03, 2018 4:32 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man who was accused of a strangling his roommate appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday. Trevor Norris stood before a judge facing a charge of domestic abuse in the presence of a minor for an incident that occurred on Friday, Nov. 30.

According to an affidavit, Norris had lit a cigarette inside of an apartment he shared with a female roommate. She stated that smoking was not allowed inside because of her young child. The two began arguing and Norris allegedly grabbed the woman by the neck and had her pinned against the wall.

The woman stated that everything went black and then Norris let go. Norris grabbed his Playstation and fled the residence. Norris was later taken into police custody.

A male witness who was also in the apartment stated that he heard the commotion and came into the room to see Norris choking the woman. He then attempted to kick her as she fell to the floor. The minor child was present and witnessed the abuse.

Norris saw his bond set at $3,000. He will have formal charges presented by the State of Oklahoma in Tuesday.