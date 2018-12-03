Posted: Dec 03, 2018 7:02 PMUpdated: Dec 03, 2018 8:09 PM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey School Board had a quick and routine school board meeting on Monday night. In that meeting, the school board approved new and updated policies that align with the Every Child Succeeds Act. Superintendent Vince Vincent says there are 7 policies that are new to them.

The policies are what Vincent calls priority items. Two of those items that won't directly impact DPS now but might someday include policies on migratory children as well as communication and service policies for children with special needs. Vincent says that having the policies now will prepare them for when they will need to face those policies down the road.

The Dewey School Board would go on and approve the surplus of several buses as they anticipate the arrival and purchase of new buses. They will sell the surplus buses by bid at a later date.

Later in the meeting, the board would approve the resignation of Tyler Caid as the head football coach for the Dewey Bulldoggers and as a middle school teach at DPS. His resignation will take place in May.

Also in their meeting, the board approved a contract with Bartlesville Public Schools. That contract will provide a certified person from BPS to perform visually and hearing impaired services this school year.