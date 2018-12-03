Posted: Dec 03, 2018 7:47 PMUpdated: Dec 03, 2018 7:47 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

Dale Copeland is still the Mayor of Bartlesville. After City Attorney Jerry Maddux administered the oath of office to the five members of the council, he presided over the election of a mayor. Copeland was the only person nominated for the office and he was elected unanimously.

From that point, Mayor Copeland took control of the meeting and the election of a vice-mayor. Trevor Dorsey nominated 4th-ward councilman Alan Gentges to the post. He was also elected unanimously.

Later in the meeting the council fulfilled other duties that are prescribed by the city charger. The council reaffirmed the current rules of conduct with Roseburg's Rules of Order. The mayor credited former Vice-Mayor Vic Holcomb for choosing Roseburg's Rules.

The council also reaffirmed the existing Code of Ethics for the council and city committees.