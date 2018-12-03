Posted: Dec 03, 2018 8:08 PMUpdated: Dec 03, 2018 8:08 PM

Garrett Giles

The filings for Board of Education offices opened Monday. Office one incumbent Mike Moore with Tri County Tech and office four incumbent David M. Chancellor with Dewey Public Schools filed for re-election to their positions Monday. Office three in Bartlesville still awaits someone to file for the position. Office four in Caney Valley and Copan also await someone to file for the position on the Board of Education at both schools. Monday filings closed at 5 p.m. and will reopen at 8 a.m. on Tuesday. The filings for Board of Education Offices will be open on Wednesday from 8 to 5 as well. We’ll have more on this story in the days to come.