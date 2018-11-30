Posted: Dec 04, 2018 9:21 AMUpdated: Dec 04, 2018 9:22 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Area History Museum will host a holiday reception in honor of the Bartlesville Jubilee Quilters Guild from 1 to 2 p.m., on Dec. 19. The public is invited to join the museum and Quilters Guild members as a small token of appreciation for sharing their beautiful Christmas quilts for the current exhibit.

The Bartlesville Area History Museum says thirty-eight hand and machine made quilts have been on display since July, with wonderful response from all museum visitors. They say the exhibits help drive museum efforts to preserve the heritage of Washington County and that they appreciate their contribution toward that effort. Some of the quilts will continue to be on display during the upcoming holiday season.

The Bartlesville Area History Museum, located on the fifth floor of City Hall. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Quilters whose work has been included in the exhibit are, Velma Anderson, Ethel Burleigh, Georgia Egan, Martha Fox, Leslie Graham, Diana Hackler, and Barbara Hoffman, as well as Karen Judd, Betty Keim, Cheryl Lykins, Sue Pittman, Vera Royce and Jane Wise.